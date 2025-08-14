Shane Corn in
What are the best payment gateways for flower delivery app security and user experience?
Can anyone provide some guidance?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Sounds like an interesting project. Here's what I'd suggest: For a flower delivery app, you want a payment gateway that balances security, smooth checkout, and global/local coverage. Stripe is a great all-rounder with strong fraud protection, PCI compliance handled on their side, and a clean API that supports saved cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and one-click checkout. Or, PayPal, which is still widely recognized and can boost trust for certain customers, though it’s best as an optional method rather than your sole gateway. If you’re targeting specific markets, look at Adyen (strong international coverage and risk tools) or Square (good for US/Canada and easy in-person integration if you also have a retail shop). Regardless of the gateway, use HTTPS everywhere, enable 3D Secure 2.0 for extra fraud checks, and make sure your UX has as few steps as possible from cart to confirmation.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Also depends on where your audience is. If your audience is mainly in Europe, Mollie is worth checking out. It supports iDEAL, SEPA, Bancontact, and other local payment methods that can really help conversion rates there.
