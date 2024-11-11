Dev Shah in
Bachelor in computer science vs bachelor in data science ? Spending 20 lakhs for Bsc.it in India worth it ?
Spending 20 lakhs in private university ( ahmedabad university ) for studying Bsc.it worth it ?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I personally can't speak for the quality of education in India necessarily, but I think that having the bachelor's degree will always be a big plus in the eyes of employers. As software engineering gets to be more and more saturated, I think it's important to at least have the bachelor's degree because the people I know with just bootcamp degrees are not getting as many opportunities these days.
