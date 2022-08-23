3n1oou in  
Software Engineer  

Another meme stock, did you sell?

Bed, Bath & Beyond's journey from beleaguered retailer to meme stock has reached a somewhat fitting conclusion. Ryan Cohen, the activist investor who helped push its market value to stratospheric levels this week, confirmed he has now sold off his firm's entire stake in the company, causing the share price to plummet. Bed, Bath & Beyond's stock had roared past $30 on Wednesday, and closed at $11.03 per share Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Problems Escalated by Ryan Cohen’s Sale

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Problems Escalated by Ryan Cohen’s Sale

Investor’s unloading of 10% stake adds to uncertainty at retailer that is bleeding customers and cash

wsj.com
1
538
Sort by:
Jziaaa7Software Engineer  
Are there other investors in this community? 👀

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,389