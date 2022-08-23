Another meme stock, did you sell?

Bed, Bath & Beyond's journey from beleaguered retailer to meme stock has reached a somewhat fitting conclusion. Ryan Cohen, the activist investor who helped push its market value to stratospheric levels this week, confirmed he has now sold off his firm's entire stake in the company, causing the share price to plummet. Bed, Bath & Beyond's stock had roared past $30 on Wednesday, and closed at $11.03 per share Friday.