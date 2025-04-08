Any AWS employees based in Miami?

Hey all,





I'm considering relocating to South Florida and noticed that AWS has several openings listed for the Miami area. I'm looking to apply for Solutions Architect or ProServe positions. I have 5+ years of real AWS experience plus 8 AWS certifications total including Solutions Architect Professional.





Just curious — are there any AWS folks here currently based in Miami? How has the return-to-office process been handled? I couldn't find a dedicated AWS office in the area during my research, so I'm assuming they might be using WeWork or other co-working spaces?





Any insights or feedback would be super appreciated. Thanks in advance!