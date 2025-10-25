News Editor in
EU says Meta, TikTok broke DSA
EU regulators issued preliminary findings that Meta and TikTok breached the Digital Services Act’s transparency rules. Investigators say both companies made researcher data access overly burdensome and that Meta failed to provide simple mechanisms for EU residents to report illegal content, potentially using dark patterns that confuse users. Potential penalties under the DSA can reach up to 6% of global annual revenue. Meta and TikTok can review the findings and respond; both say they’ve invested heavily in compliance and data‑sharing tools. The case underscores the EU’s aggressive enforcement posture toward very large online platforms.
EC finds Meta and TikTok breached transparency rules under DSA | TechCrunch
The European Commission said on Friday that it has preliminarily found that both companies are not complying with rules of the Digital Services Act (DSA) that mandate them to give researchers adequate access to public data.
