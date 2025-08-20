HardworkerEngineer99 in
How Google’s 3 DSA Rounds Differ?
I gave two rounds yesterday and have the third one + Googlyness on Friday.
Left the two rounds with complete solutions but interviewers had to give me hints and nudge me.
I read online that third round won’t tolerate hints as it expected from me to lead the interview? Is this true?
Also read that first round focus on coding and edge cases, and second round focus on optimization, how well I adapt to interviewer hints.
Any Google interviewer here might help? Or candidate who passed with hints could share their experience?
martin304Software Engineer at Facebook
From my experience, each round at Google is less about a rigid progression (coding → optimization → no hints) and more about sampling how you think in different scenarios. I got hints in multiple rounds, and still passed, because I explained my reasoning, tested my code, and showed I could pivot when guided. Don’t stress too much about the structure, it really is interviewer-dependent. Instead, try to focus on leading the conversation: clarify assumptions, verbalize trade-offs, and treat hints as collaboration rather than a lifeline. That’s what ultimately carries weight across the loop.
