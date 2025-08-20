How Google’s 3 DSA Rounds Differ?

I gave two rounds yesterday and have the third one + Googlyness on Friday.





Left the two rounds with complete solutions but interviewers had to give me hints and nudge me.





I read online that third round won’t tolerate hints as it expected from me to lead the interview? Is this true?





Also read that first round focus on coding and edge cases, and second round focus on optimization, how well I adapt to interviewer hints.





Any Google interviewer here might help? Or candidate who passed with hints could share their experience?