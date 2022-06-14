ferryboat in
Coinbase laying off 18% of its workforce
Crypto companies generally are going to start to feel this pain as the industry reacts to the crumbling market. This closely follows Coinbase rescinding offers for candidates that had already signed and were set to start.
oUwk82m73HcSoftware Engineer
Crypto is def in a weird spot. Coinbase stock is down more than 70%, robinhood is down 40+% ytd. Also saw on bloomberg that crypto fuels political donations more than other industries like defense or big tech. Just in time for midterm elections. So it MIGHT look grim now, but maybe there's a 3-5yr vision thats favorable
t5kaOmckqBusiness Analyst
Inflation is insane right now so expect the fed to do something about it in the coming weeks. Thats going to impact the stock market favorably hopefully, even tech took an upswing this week. recessions are unavoidable but we can soften them by controlling inflation which is at a peak rn.
