Does the package for jobs in Australia (on levels.fyi) inc. Super
In Australia there is a mandatory employer Superannuation contribution ~11%.
Would the compensation figures on the levels.fyi be inclusive of the Super or not?
Calculatron99Business Analyst
It might be dependent on how someone submits their salary, if maybe they include it themselves, but when I submitted my salary to Levels, they didn't get that specific on employer contributions like that. Seems more like a benefits thing than a compensation package thing.
