No one does market updates so I could start doing them

Hey I'm Jacob. I am always looking at this stuff anyways so might as well share. I can also post stuff on twitter if people care. My twitter is jacob_firek


  • The number of job postings on Indeed for software engineers is down 65% from its high
  • Layoffs by number of employees are their lowest since they peak in January 2023



Let me know if you guys know of good resources to find this stuff

