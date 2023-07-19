Thisguy in  
How does Amazon handle (or consider) a recommendation or reference from outside of the company?

I'm in the early interview process for a position (it's L5 or above). A co-worker from a previous employer has offered to provide a letter of recommendation. The person is not an Amazon employee but is a very well-known/respected/successful figure in the field.


Any suggestions on how to have them share the recommendation? Send to recruiter? To hiring manager? Thanks.

CyberConsultSecurity  
Sorry to relay this, but it really won’t hold any value, unless it’s from Bezos himself.

Coming from someone who works for Amazon/AWS, and actively involved in the hiring process.
5

