How does Amazon handle (or consider) a recommendation or reference from outside of the company?
I'm in the early interview process for a position (it's L5 or above). A co-worker from a previous employer has offered to provide a letter of recommendation. The person is not an Amazon employee but is a very well-known/respected/successful figure in the field.
Any suggestions on how to have them share the recommendation? Send to recruiter? To hiring manager? Thanks.
Coming from someone who works for Amazon/AWS, and actively involved in the hiring process.