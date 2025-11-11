2 NG offers not sure which to take

I currently have 2 offers (1 verbal), one being from Citizens Bank for their technology development program as a data engineer.





The other is at Gartner as a data analyst, which is a year-long rotation program across data engineering, analytics, and data science. Deadline for citizens is coming up before my official Gartner offer so wanted to decide.





Bank offer

1. Rotation across various business lines, and I was told they are changing from legacy systems. So I would potentially be getting experience with newer tech stacks. Plus my goal is to become a data engineer





80k base after 1 year 10k raise. No negotiating - Arizona





Gartner

Also, supposedly rotational program across data engineering, data science, and analytics





Don't want to be stuck as a data analyst + everyone I've talked to is unsure of internal mobility or what happens at end of the rotations

offer is most likely around 80-90k in Texas





Also, conflicted because Citizens's start date might affect potential travel plans after grad and comp is lower. Definitely leaning towards Citizens, as it is more technical, but considering Gartner due to higher comp + potential data engineering experience.