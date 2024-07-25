silverwarrior in
Has anyone had experience with story teller tactics cards by pip decks?
I'm considering buying the deck to help better my presentation skills and being able to sell ideas better. Reading all the reviews online its clear they are all paid content and I'm looking for review/s from real people who have hands on experience. Whether you found it useful or think its a waste of money and time, I want to hear from you. Thanks!!
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
$99 for a deck of cards to tell you how to write a story and you don't even get a physical deck of cards unless you pay for a $180 bundle?? Not saying they're not useful in some way, but I'd say there are a thousand better ways to go about getting the skills you want there. What've you been struggling most with your presentations/ideas?
silverwarrior
Based on feedback I have received so far, my challenge seems to be I’m burying the headline and more focused on the sausage making process so to speak. My prezos are all bullet points after bullet points.. and my slides take too long to convey my msg.
