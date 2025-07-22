Why Do We Really Work? Why Do Titles Matter? Why Do We Keep Chasing More?

We live in a world obsessed with progress — levels, promotions, titles, total compensation. But sometimes I find myself wondering:

Why? Why? Why?

We rush through career ladders, switch companies for that extra TC bump, and constantly optimize our LinkedIn headlines. But amidst all this, have we stopped to ask ourselves the real questions?

Why do we work?

The obvious answer is money. But for most of us in tech — especially those at top companies — the money reaches a point where it’s no longer about survival, but about identity.

We start defining ourselves through our roles. We say “I’m at Google” or “I’m an L6 at Meta” as if that tells our entire story. But what would we be without our job title or company badge?

Is work still fulfilling if nobody claps? Is success still real if it doesn’t trend on LinkedIn?

Why do titles matter so much?

A change from SDE II to Senior Engineer feels like a promotion in our soul — but why?

Why does it feel like you’re worth more when someone updates your level in a database?

Yes, titles bring influence, impact, and comp — but there’s something deeper. Sometimes we chase titles not for what they mean, but for how they make us feel.

Seen. Validated. Important.

But that validation is temporary. The next level always appears, and the bar keeps moving.

Are we chasing recognition more than growth? Or both?

Why do we keep chasing more?

We optimize for everything — comp, location, team, manager, prestige, even WLB.

But rarely do we optimize for meaning.

Why is enough never enough?

That constant chase isn’t bad — ambition is healthy. But if you’ve ever hit your dream level or salary and still felt… empty, you know what I mean.

Burnout doesn’t always come from working too hard. It can also come from running toward a goal that keeps moving — and not knowing why you’re chasing it.

So what’s your why?

Is it to build things that last?

Is it to provide for your family?

To prove something to someone? To yourself?

Or are you still figuring it out, like so many of us?

We spend 40+ hours a week (often much more) doing work that we hope matters. But the truth is, work only matters if you know why you’re doing it.

So here’s a thought:

Before the next promotion, before the next TC negotiation, before the next switch…

👉 Ask yourself: What am I really chasing — and why?

Let’s open up this conversation.

Drop your thoughts below.

👇

What’s your real why? And has it changed over time?