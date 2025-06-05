ap124 in
Team politics are exhausting, but do I really want to start prepping for interviews again?
I’m seriously tempted to leave. My current team is all politics, meetings full of passive aggression, constant credit-stealing, and managers too checked out to care. But every time I think about leaving, I remember what comes next: LeetCode, behavioral prep, take-homes, and maybe another round of rejections. I’m tired just thinking about it. Anyone else stuck between staying at a bad team or diving into the prep grind again?
gloomyguy
don't try to fight it. Make a mindset and leave you will never be able to win this game.
ap124Data Scientist
guess I really need to plan escape
