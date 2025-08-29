Uber interview coming up.

I have an Uber interview in the pipeline and would love to connect with anyone who has interview experience there or solid prep resources.





What would be super helpful:

- Coding interview problems (heard they love optimization and real-world scenarios)

- System design examples related to ride-sharing, mapping, or marketplace systems

- Behavioral questions around Uber's cultural values and fast-paced environment

- Technical deep-dive topics they commonly explore

- Any insights into their engineering practices and what they value in candidates

- Recent interview format changes or new rounds they've added





Whether you have personal notes, study guides, or just general advice about the Uber interview process, I'd really appreciate your help! Happy to share anything useful I discover along the way too.

Thanks 🙌