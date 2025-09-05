How do I climb the ladder

I feel I am an average performer who mostly procrastinates and when things go crazy I go crazy and get things done.

I want to know that for developer like me it's really difficult to climb up the ladder in the same organisation. So switching at the right time seems the only right way to climb up.

Now I have already gained 6+ YOE and still a SDE2. Most of my friends or colleagues are SDE3 now, some would be even ahead.

I feel I am intelligent and get things quickly but I don't put consistent effort. And I don't even switch companies quickly, I have only done one job switch till now. Need inputs from this community on how you feel about this situation and any suggestions on climbing the ladder quickly and gain momentum in career.