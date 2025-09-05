anonymoussources in
How do I climb the ladder
I feel I am an average performer who mostly procrastinates and when things go crazy I go crazy and get things done.
I want to know that for developer like me it's really difficult to climb up the ladder in the same organisation. So switching at the right time seems the only right way to climb up.
Now I have already gained 6+ YOE and still a SDE2. Most of my friends or colleagues are SDE3 now, some would be even ahead.
I feel I am intelligent and get things quickly but I don't put consistent effort. And I don't even switch companies quickly, I have only done one job switch till now. Need inputs from this community on how you feel about this situation and any suggestions on climbing the ladder quickly and gain momentum in career.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
With 6+ YOE and still at SDE2, the main lever is switching companies. Internal promotions can lag, and you’ve already seen peers move ahead by being proactive. Brush up on DSA + system design, prep hard for external interviews, and aim for SDE3 at your next role. Once you break through that level, future moves get easier.
