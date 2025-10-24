Small talk Valley struggle on Dating Apps

Hey Folks,

I am currently collaborating with teams working on dating applications such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge to address a common challenge: the prevalence of conversations that are limited to superficial small talk. As part of this initiative, I am specifically focusing on the “small talk valley” problem, aiming to enhance the quality and depth of user interactions. Your participation in this survey will offer valuable insights and help guide improvements in meaningful connection experiences.

Would be great if anyone who uses or used in past can help me with primary research by filling the survey form.

Here is the link: https://app.youform.com/forms/rkl9gx68





We value your opinion. Thanks in advance