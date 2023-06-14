Rasmod in
Senior interview struggle
I would call myself pretty well rounded, generalist coder with 10+ years experience. I know my way around debuggers, game engines, C++, and I don't have any issues at my current company. However, when I go to interviews I struggle with data structures, vector math and lots of other basics. Does anyone else have that experience?
2
1566
Sort by:
19g618l1fd12rqFull-Stack Software Engineer
In a similar place if on a different tech stack, it's unfortunate but interviews are just their own beast. We just have to expect to need skills specific to interviews and put in the practice.
2
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah, I’ve use almost zero of my interview skills in my actual day to day job. Interviewing with tech can be so gatekeepy
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482