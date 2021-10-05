ns556tx68 in
Google L4 offer, any room to increase?
My recruiter has been pretty firm on this offer, but I wanted to see if there's any room to go higher. Also, how should I go about suggesting a higher number without a competing offer?
Software Engineer
Mountain View, CA
Total per year
$612K
Level
L4
Base
$167K
Total stock grant
$420K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
Location? The base can probably go a little higher. Is there any sign on? You can ask for one. Typically they can do 25K for L4. L3 and L4 offers don't have as much wiggle room as higher levels but you should be able to push the base up to something in the low 170's and get a sign on added. If you dont have other offers you can offer to sign the letter today if they do those things.
ns556tx68Software Engineer
Thanks for the info! Location is Mountain View
