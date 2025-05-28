waht in
What’s the biggest relocation shock you faced?
Moving from India to Ho Chi Minh – Tips? (Joining Gameloft)
Hey everyone,
I’m relocating from India to Ho Chi Minh City this June to join Gameloft. Super excited but also bracing for the chaos of settling in a new country — would love to hear from folks who’ve been there, done that.
A few things on my mind:
- How tough is it to find good vegetarian food (beyond salad and French fries)?
- What’s the housing situation like near District 1 / Phu Nhuan / Binh Thanh?
- I’ve heard about the infamous flooding — how bad is it during rainy season? Do I need a boat or just good boots?
- Any tips for long-stay Airbnb/housing apps beyond the usual ones?
- What’s the deal with traffic? Should I even try riding a bike or just Grab everything?
- Culturally, what do Vietnamese colleagues value at work? (Even though it’s a French company, I assume the work culture leans more local?)
Bonus points for food recos, neighborhoods to avoid, rental hacks, or even Vietnamese phrases that helped you survive the first few weeks. 🙏
chuuj615Product Manager 10 hours ago
Language barrier for sure 😭 Yeah you might be able to get work done, but you'll have trouble talking to basically anyone for anything else. If you're an introvert, that could sound like heaven where people just aren't bothering you. But as an extrovert, it was so depressing at first.
