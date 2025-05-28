What’s the biggest relocation shock you faced?

Poll

Moving from India to Ho Chi Minh – Tips? (Joining Gameloft)





Hey everyone,

I’m relocating from India to Ho Chi Minh City this June to join Gameloft. Super excited but also bracing for the chaos of settling in a new country — would love to hear from folks who’ve been there, done that.





A few things on my mind:





How tough is it to find good vegetarian food (beyond salad and French fries)?

What’s the housing situation like near District 1 / Phu Nhuan / Binh Thanh?

I’ve heard about the infamous flooding — how bad is it during rainy season? Do I need a boat or just good boots?

Any tips for long-stay Airbnb/housing apps beyond the usual ones?

What’s the deal with traffic? Should I even try riding a bike or just Grab everything?

Culturally, what do Vietnamese colleagues value at work? (Even though it’s a French company, I assume the work culture leans more local?)









Bonus points for food recos, neighborhoods to avoid, rental hacks, or even Vietnamese phrases that helped you survive the first few weeks. 🙏