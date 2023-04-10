cyan in
I have a swe internship this summer at a very well known bank (T5) where i will be working on Wealth Management technology. What is the resume value of a position like this to leverage into a traditional tech role? Somewhere like Google, Meta, Pinterest etc. I wish i could add more details but would like to keep anonymity.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd say it adds good value, imo. Especially if it's a well known bank. Banking/Finance industry is making much larger moves in tech amidst the layoffs and all of that and a lot of ex-FAANG folks who got laid off are moving towards banking/finance (at least anecdotally from my group of friends). My guess is once FAANG level companies start picking up hiring, they're gonna see a lot of fintech/finance type roles, so it should help you out in the long run.
cyanComputer Science
Thank you for this!!
