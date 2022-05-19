19g618l2lpy1vs in
Thoughts on Taking Jobs Right Now
What are folks thoughts on taking new roles at the moment?
Does it feel risky to start in a new position or should folks feel secure taking advantage of the low stock prices with their equity packages? Having a hard time wrapping my head around risk vs. reward in the current climate!
Software Engineer
You are asking the wrong questions. The reason for taking a job must be bigger than money, else you will be dissatisfied pretty quickly.
Product Designer
That’s true. But assume that I’m already wanting to take a job for the “right” reasons. Asking more about the risk in the climate. Also, just my take, but sometimes people need money. Hyper dependent on their current financial situation and needs. Business is sometimes simply business.
