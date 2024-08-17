What would be the range?

Poll

What would be the expected salary range after next 4 years?

Domain- Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Role- Product Manager

Product Manager Current Exp- 6 Years

Last Job Switch- 8 Months back

Current Salary Range- 38-41 LPA (No Bonus, No ESPO or RSU)

Current Location - Bangalore, India

Assuming AI is not killing the future or includes 1 or 2 mindful switch of role or company.