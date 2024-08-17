ConnectingNodes in
Poll
What would be the range?
What would be the expected salary range after next 4 years?
- Domain- Cybersecurity
- Role- Product Manager
- Current Exp- 6 Years
- Last Job Switch- 8 Months back
- Current Salary Range- 38-41 LPA (No Bonus, No ESPO or RSU)
- Current Location - Bangalore, India
Assuming AI is not killing the future or includes 1 or 2 mindful switch of role or company.
Closed
54 participants
3
2899
Sort by:
1256910Product Manager
What is LPA?
firstnumenSoftware Engineer
It's a South Asian system of salary evaluation. 100k USD per annum means 84 LPA. For example his current salary is assumed to be 40 Lakhs per annum(LPA), then his salary in usd will be roughly around 48k USD per annum.
1
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217