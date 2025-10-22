Orzynx in
How to find jobs that sponsor a visa?
Hi,
I work as a mid-level software engineer at Microsoft India, and my goal is to relocate to UK/Canada. I have been actively searching for the past 2 months, but haven't heard back from anyone.
Do you have any recommendation as to what should my search & apply strategy be? Or the latest list of tech companies that sponsor visas would be helpful as well.
Steps tried so far:
- Used https://relocateme.substack.com/ to find jobs that support relocation.
- Used Levels.fyi & Linkedin search.
7
1055
Sort by:
bigbenSoftware Engineer at Facebook
Adding on to what others said: keep your resume aligned to local formats (especially for the UK), and emphasize relocation-readiness in your headline and summary. A lot of recruiters filter by that. Also, check out platforms like VanHack, MoveUp, or RemoteOK filters, they specifically tag jobs with relocation or visa support. For Canada, smaller AI and fintech startups (like Cohere, Wealthsimple, or Shopify pre-RTO) have been sponsoring under GTS more frequently than big tech lately.
2
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567