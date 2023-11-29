aspiringpolymath in
Hourly to Salary
Hi everyone, just got my request to go from intern product manager to full time APM. Noticed that on the description for compensation it is still hourly (very common for associate to be hourly at my company). I would like to be on salary, comes with unlimited PTO and my manager actually lets his people take it, how should I go about this? How do I approach this?
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
What is the hourly rate they've offered you so far? Do you anticipate working overtime? Depending on your hours, you might be able to make more money on an hourly rate than a salary rate, even with unlimited PTO.
aspiringpolymathProduct Manager
Haven’t received the official offer, but got a range of $33-40 looking to negotiate regardless of salary or hourly. I don’t plan to work too much overtime unless absolutely necessary because I am trying to be strict with myself for work life balance lol
