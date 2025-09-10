Learning new skills without dropping levels

I am a Senior UX Designer who works on enterprise apps for a variety of use cases.





My primary question is whether I can apply and be competent in roles at the same level I am currently if my design principles are sound but I've never worked on those kinds of products before.





I've been working at the same company for a few years, but I only really design desktop web-accessed apps, with responsiveness for the sake of accessibility but not mobile-first. I want to grow and work on other kinds of products, but I'm not confident I can design immediately at the same level as what I work on now, though I'm generally a fast learner so I think I could pick things up quickly. In general, I also want to move on from this company for other reasons too, like better pay and more interesting products.





One of the biggest things I feel like companies want is experience designing native iOS and other mobile apps. While I do design for different screen sizes and have done learning side projects in a vacuum, I haven't worked on native apps specifically, and I'm also a little concerned about this from side of understanding the system and feasibility of designs.





Something I think would be really cool to work on is a VR or AR product but I have no idea how design for that is even approached differently.





So to reiterate, is it okay to apply for roles that have the same title/level as I do now if I haven't worked with the specific product type/area it's for?