Google Layoffs in Hardware and Voice Assistant Teams
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-11/google-lays-off-hundreds-in-hardware-voice-assistant-teams
A year into the AI world and Google's Voice Assistant team is being hit.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
If I was an engineer on Siri at Apple I’d start looking for other jobs asap
refer61614Software Engineer
Nor sure I completely agree. While Apple seems to run employees pretty hard, during the downturn they historically have lower number of layoffs. Unlike Google, they also haven't been screaming left and right about AI. Of course, I'm sure they are planning to do something with AI. They just tend not to put the cart before the horse.
