Oracle offer feedback

Hey y'all,
I recently had an offer for Oracle IC-5 position. Salary seems as per market but RSU perhaps on the low side (4-year schedule, 25% annually), thoughts?
Also, I'm in the process with Meta for an E6 position, which has soooo much potential. However, Meta are super slow in recruitment and I don't know if I should let OCI go to chase a better chance with Meta and then risk losing them both (currently unemployed). Thoughts again?
Oracle
Senior Principal Software Development Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$705K
Level
IC-5
Base
$205K
Total stock grant
$500K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
1
1543
