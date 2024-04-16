Oracle offer feedback

Hey y'all,





I recently had an offer for Oracle IC-5 position. Salary seems as per market but RSU perhaps on the low side (4-year schedule, 25% annually), thoughts?





Also, I'm in the process with Meta for an E6 position, which has soooo much potential. However, Meta are super slow in recruitment and I don't know if I should let OCI go to chase a better chance with Meta and then risk losing them both (currently unemployed). Thoughts again?