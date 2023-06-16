What skills should I improve in order to eventually work at companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, etc.?

I'm entering my 4th year of my bachelors in EE with a focus on computer hardware. I plan to take 9 total semesters, so I still have 3 semesters remaining.





Last summer I worked at a firm that did electrical consulting work, wasn't my cup of tea by any stretch of the imagination. This summer, I'm working in my university's physics department working on much more computer hardware-focused things. Projects include transferring data between uC and PC via SPI bus, a python GUI to control lab equipment with VISA, and I'm currently working on an SPI bus for communicating between a few proprietary instruments and an FPGA.





I think I'm interested in designing CPUs, GPUs, etc. but I'm not too sure where to start other than to work on projects involving FPGAs. And then, if that is the right path to go down, what kinds of projects should I focus on? Does it matter?





And after I graduate, what kind of jobs should I be looking for to eventually work at places such as Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, etc.? What skills are they looking for that I can begin developing now? I'm not sure if this is true, but from what I've seen, not too many graduates get hired.





Thanks for the responses!