How to ask for a salary hike?
I'm am working in a product based company for almost 4 years(completing in March). I'm bit hesitant about asking my manager for a raise? We get 2-3% raise every year but of course it's not a good raise. Since my company didn't do well last year plus we didn't get a bonus last year.
I'm looking for a raise of at least 10-15k but don't know how to ask my manager?
Thanks
gamerguySoftware Engineer
What piko said. They won’t give you a raise unless you have a higher offer elsewhere.
iamneeravDevOps
Thank you
