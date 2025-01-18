How to ask for a salary hike?

I'm am working in a product based company for almost 4 years(completing in March). I'm bit hesitant about asking my manager for a raise? We get 2-3% raise every year but of course it's not a good raise. Since my company didn't do well last year plus we didn't get a bonus last year.





I'm looking for a raise of at least 10-15k but don't know how to ask my manager?







Thanks