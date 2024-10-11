. in
5 years of experience, 1 year unemployed, 0 job offers
I'm beyond frustrated. It seems like no matter how good or bad I do in an interview, I get passed up. I did this job for 5 years and got great feedback nearly the entire time. But now I can't find a job to save my life. Anyone else?
therasSoftware Engineer
It sucks man, I get it. I was unemployed for like 6 months recently too and that was tough enough, I can't imagine a full year like you. The market has been pretty bad for a while, but rumor has it that companies are starting to hire more recently so maybe we're on the way up? Are you at least getting interviews? Could it be your resume or LinkedIn profile? Or are you getting to the interviews but not getting the offers, in which case it's your interviewing skills?
redbeard9330Software Engineer
Getting some interviews, but I wouldn’t say a ton. I think I’ve improved my interviewing skills a lot over the last 4-6 months, but I think I’m still being passed up for engineers with more experience
