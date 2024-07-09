wittylemon in
How to land a PM internship/entry level roles?
I have 2+ years of exp in marketing. I have freelanced as a designer as well (mainly because I enjoy the work)
I wish to transition to a PM role since it aligns with my interest.
How can I position myself?
Currently spending my time understanding the technical side of things.
PMplatypusProduct Manager
My advice would be to lean into your design background - PMs need strong visual and UX skills. Also seek out entry-level PM roles that value cross-functional experience and at companies that value design / marketing. Apple comes to mind in particular. Basically treat your background as a strength instead of a crutch.
