alwayssnacking123 in
What should I charge for a product consulting rate?
I've been a technical product manager for ~5 years, specifically AI platforms. How much should I charge for consulting gigs for start ups? What have others charged?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Multiplier of salary is a good starting point for consulting rates. Some suggest 2-3x your hourly wage. Since you have 5 years of experience in AI, you could aim for the higher end. But remember, it also depends on the startup's budget. Make sure to factor in your expertise and the value you bring to the table. Good luck with your consulting gigs!
