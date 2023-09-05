zowack in
Interviewing for PM role; Current PM is going to be interviewing me for their role looks like
I'm going to be interviewing one of the M7 companies. The role I applied for PM, is being interviewed by a person who is currently at that role.
Curious to know, what kind of questions should I ask because this is a bit of a unique situation? I hope the person is getting promoted or something.
What I would like to get out of it is better understanding of the current role, challenges etc. –so any good questions will be helpful
Yeah, I would say dig into their personal takes on the role. What kinds of tools are they working with, how have they found success in the role, etc. I might avoid asking too many 'drama' related questions like "what's your biggest challenge in the role" or "which teams work the best" etc.
They just passed on me. Disappointing.
