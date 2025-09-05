GandolfTheGreat in
Transition from a lead software engineer role to a product lead role
I’m currently working as a Lead Software Engineer, but I’ve been exploring an opportunity to transition into a Data Governance Product Lead role. The move feels interesting because it would shift me from a primarily engineering-focused track into a role that blends product ownership, data strategy, and cross-functional leadership.
I’d love to hear your thoughts:
👉 Do you see this as a strong long-term career move?
👉What kinds of skills or opportunities might I gain (or lose) in making the shift?
Any insights from those who’ve made a similar transition—or worked with people who have—would be especially helpful!
3
1005
Sort by:
viablethreadProduct Manager at Walmart
I’d add that product roles in governance can sometimes feel slower-paced than engineering since you’re setting standards and policies. If you thrive on building quickly, that’s something to weigh. But it can give you a rare mix of tech + compliance + product experience, which is valuable in regulated industries.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189