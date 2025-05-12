speedlimit in
Is MS in Tech necessary?
Hello,
Just graduated with BS in CSSE, and got my first role at 100k.
Some of my peers have MS in Data Science or SE. Is this something I should plan to get in the next 10 years? Or is there point in my career that not getting it will hold me back?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 20 hours ago
I think it depends a lot on your career goals. You're already making $100k straight out of college and to a lot of people that would be the pinnacle of their success. I'm assuming you live in a HCOL area, so maybe your eyes are set on higher numbers than "just" 100k, but if you're looking to push further as a SWE than it's not entirely necessary to get any more schooling. If you're looking to get a bit deeper and perhaps develop AI and whatnot, then you might need something like a PhD. But, if your goal is just to get higher comp numbers I don't think you'd be held back by only having a BS. It's all about work experience from here on out. Pro Tip: if you do end up getting a masters, don't ever get one unless you're at a company that will help pay for it somehow. No reason to pay more out of pocket for no reason.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer 20 hours ago
Yeah, +1 to all this. IMO you only need the degree to get the first job. Everything after that will be about your work experience.
