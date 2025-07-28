JackOLantern in
Rant about the current job market
The tech job market right now is not for the weak if you're above 40 and got laid off the only options you have is to become a senior exec or a CTO of a startup company.
The average time it takes to get an offer right now is easily 6+ months.
GenZ is being conveniently pushed out of the labor market with companies pushing the entry level goal posts to 3-5 YOE.
There's an looming AI threat coming and a lot of people mention upskilling but it doesn't make sense. Prompt engineering and Gen AI in general is not as hard as a lot of other deep tech stuff and in general stuff like Cloud development like AWS Or the other Devops stuff and easily a software engineer can pick them up.
There's an looming AI threat coming and a lot of people mention upskilling but it doesn't make sense. Prompt engineering and Gen AI in general is not as hard as a lot of other deep tech stuff and in general stuff like Cloud development like AWS Or the other Devops stuff and easily a software engineer can pick them up.
Why will people even have kids especially from my generation when the writing on the wall is clear that we can never get hired or else need to become extremely lucky.
Upskilling is the hot word right now but tbh if you're a decent software engineer, integrating GenAI applications isn't that hard in general as compared to other deep tech domains like cloud computing or devops and more?
Is there anything else we need to upskill in especially the juniors? Doing the AI stuff like MCPs isn't that hard and is basically like web development so I'm not sure what will be required to upskill there ....
2
833
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
100%, this market is really tough for entry level especially. Companies are also bragging about their lower headcounts because of AI-related efficiency gains too 😭 I guess the only solution would be to go back in time and do a PhD in AI before it was a big thing lmao
2
JackOLanternSoftware Engineer
Tbh I'm feeling like throwing in the towel and going for masters as well. The reason for my rant is just because I got laid off twice ALREADY I'm a freakin 2023 grad and in both cases I got top performance reviews.
I'm very good with LC with over 800 solved and I keep getting ghosted now. Both of these opportunities happened out of sheer luck. I just cold emailing the startup owners and they took me in and both are doing well but gave me the reason of stupid internal restructuring DESPITE top ratings.
My parents are very supportive but I'm not sure if I'd like to be a bum sitting at home while I continue getting ghosted while battling hiring freezes...
I'm very good with LC with over 800 solved and I keep getting ghosted now. Both of these opportunities happened out of sheer luck. I just cold emailing the startup owners and they took me in and both are doing well but gave me the reason of stupid internal restructuring DESPITE top ratings.
My parents are very supportive but I'm not sure if I'd like to be a bum sitting at home while I continue getting ghosted while battling hiring freezes...
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,523