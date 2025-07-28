Rant about the current job market

The tech job market right now is not for the weak if you're above 40 and got laid off the only options you have is to become a senior exec or a CTO of a startup company.





The average time it takes to get an offer right now is easily 6+ months.





GenZ is being conveniently pushed out of the labor market with companies pushing the entry level goal posts to 3-5 YOE.



There's an looming AI threat coming and a lot of people mention upskilling but it doesn't make sense. Prompt engineering and Gen AI in general is not as hard as a lot of other deep tech stuff and in general stuff like Cloud development like AWS Or the other Devops stuff and easily a software engineer can pick them up.





Why will people even have kids especially from my generation when the writing on the wall is clear that we can never get hired or else need to become extremely lucky.





