panada in
Help me evaluate offer?
Staff PM role
Series B startup
$215k base, 0 bonus, $34k stock/yr (0.07%)
7 YOE
They also downleveled the role from principal to staff while I was in the application process, so I'm wondering if I should ask for a title bump.
Was looking for $240k and ~$100k (0.2%)
Grateful for any input!
2
1206
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Really tough to support Staff -> Principal at 7 YOE in my opinion, but maybe that's more common for PMs? Base salary is reasonably competitive with market median but the trade is less equity - I keep seeing this pattern from startups the last year or two (maybe in response to inflation/COL crunch).
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
702,997