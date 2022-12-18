Demetrius Reynolds in  
Business Administration & Management at University of South Alabama 

Building confidence as a software Engineer

I am looking to network with software engineers. I feel a little insecure honesly becusse the feild is so new to me. I wanted to know how was thing starting out for you all and how did you all gain confidence within the feild. 

Thanks in advance, Demetrius Reynolds 
19g6vl1nzdqmcSoftware Engineer  
I'd say the best thing to learn is to ask about anything you don't know 100% how it works or getting other opinions when comparing different solutions. Even on things you think you know, a senior engineer can probably almost always tell you something new about the inner works of that or some use cases you wouldn't have thought about.

And if you pay attention (or actually, please take notes) you'll progress very quickly and get the confidence you need!
