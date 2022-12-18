Demetrius Reynolds in
Building confidence as a software Engineer
I am looking to network with software engineers. I feel a little insecure honesly becusse the feild is so new to me. I wanted to know how was thing starting out for you all and how did you all gain confidence within the feild.
Thanks in advance, Demetrius Reynolds
And if you pay attention (or actually, please take notes) you'll progress very quickly and get the confidence you need!