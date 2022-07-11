Facebook Business Engineer

19g617l2ovhh6l in  
Hey, does anyone knows what Business Engineer is doing? The description of the role is very fuzzy: I do not see specific responsibilities for this role. What does it mean to be a BE on Facebook? How do salaries differ from Software Developer positions?


Thanks for any advice and info :)

JakeSoftware Engineer  
I think the interview process is almost the same as normal SWE i.e. 2 leetcode probs in a couple of rounds.
