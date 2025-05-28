Seed Startup or Stay at Big Corporate

Poll

Hey everyone, I’m currently in a digital marketing acquisition role at a prominent financial services company. It offers a clear career path and a strong brand identity, which has been instrumental in my growth and performance marketing development.





Recently, I received an exciting offer to join a fintech startup as the Head of Growth and Marketing, with some general management responsibilities. The compensation package is still being finalized, but it’s expected to be in the low six-figure range. In this role, I’ll be leading growth, overseeing full-stack marketing, and supporting product and operations. It’s an opportunity for significant ownership and learning, but it also comes with the inherent risks and lack of structure that I personally find more challenging.





In the long term, my aspirations are to secure a C-suite position or establish my own company.





I’m curious to know your thoughts on this dilemma. Should I choose to stay corporate for stability and brand equity, or should I take the leap into the startup world for faster growth and broader leadership experience?





I’d love to hear your insights and am more than happy to provide additional context if needed.