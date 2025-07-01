vagabondEngineer in
Someone actually counted the number of bill stacks in this cube
A curious engineer felt he had to know the number of bills in the million dollar cube at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Museum.
He used his dot counter tool that he had previously built to count the number of stacks in the cube.
Turns out, the fed might have probably been off by $500k.
funaboriSoftware Engineer a day ago
The same guy even went on to say that the Fed is playing a long game. And that the cube's value might come down to 1M in a few years coz of inflation lol. Anyways, 1M of fed money wasted on a exhibit that doesn't look even mildly interesting.
1
vagabondEngineerSoftware Engineer at Ciscoa day ago
A museum just for money is insane!
