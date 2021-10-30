How do you feel about your total comp?

Muscat in  
Software Engineer  

Are you satisfied with your current compensation? At first, I was ecstatic about it but now I feel underpaid when compared to big tech companies and unicorns. Levels.lyi shows that my compensation is competitive within the area though.

coffeeplsSolution Architect  
I felt great about mine until my friend who joined Airbnb pre-IPO out of college told me he's going to retire next year 😭
MuscatSoftware Engineer  
I feel that pain. I recently saw a video of a senior dev making 500k at Airbnb :')

