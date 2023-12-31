seriously in
Where would you move for remote position?
Which city would you move if you had or have 100% remote job in USA?
36
8570
Sort by:
mctang719Software Engineer
Have a US VPN and work in Thailand secretly.
19
mctang719Software Engineer
To add some more serious questions to your question: what’s your lifestyle, hippy, urban minimalist, farming enthusiast or what? Are you political? Religion matters a lot or not? Sensitive to specific type of climate? I have lived in south, Midwest and PNW and seen different people suffer, struggle, enjoy and thrive in different places. If you don’t care or know, I would suggest to go to any city you have dreamed about or liked before first and see if you enjoy. Whenever you have a true feeling of “this is it!” Then you can root.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,506