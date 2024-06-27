0x70736575646F in
How much can I charge for a YT video request
Urgent help, Hi everyone I was contacted by a big company to make a YT video for them on my YT channel to show their product implementation with programming, and I was asked for a quote
This is my first time, please if you have experience with this kind of thing how can I go about it?
Thank you all in advance
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You could treat it like a consulting rate? Determine how much of an hourly rate you think you deserve, estimate how much time it'd take to make that video, and quote them that?
1
