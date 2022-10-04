stealyoursamosa in
Are Object Oriented Design questions asked in Rippling onsite?
Anyone done rippling's onsite recently? I was wondering if they also ask LLD type of questions. I also did one of the coding rounds already, do they expect an optimal solution for every single part? I wonder how much room for error there is here..
gearmotorSoftware Engineer
Don’t think there’s much OOP, other than incorporating it into larger system design level interviews
