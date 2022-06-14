7hc7Ow in
What are your top 5 criteria for determining what makes an offer "good"?
Was looking at some posts where people say things like "x company pays low compared to y" and the difference is like $10k/year which translates to like $3-5/hr more.
What do you consider when evaluating an offer? Mine is..
- TC
- Prestige of company
- Onsite/wfh/hybrid
- Health insurance bene's
- If my friends work there :P
(1) job security. Maybe the name helps, maybe it doesn’t. I won’t work for startups
(2) pay. The offer should be above average not below, unless it’s a role I’m growing into, which leads me back to #1
(3) learning new tech. I don’t ever want to be stuck on legacy projects, maintenance, or feel like I’m patching a leaking ship.
(4) incentives/bonus. If the company makes money, I want my cut. Plain and simple.
(5) pto. Real pto, not on call pto.