MBA for a PM? Worth it?

I'm 26 years old and I'm confused about the next step of my career. I did my engineering from a tier 1 institute, worked at an MNC for a couple of years as a product analyst and then got the current role. Does MBA even make sense for me? My colleagues tell me that the base package of a PM hired from IIMs is also the same as my current base. So money wise also it doesnt make sense. And I'm happy with my job. I mean product is my calling. So im satisfied that way as well. What should be the next step in my career? I feel at this stage i can do much more and i'm just wasting time apart from my job.

