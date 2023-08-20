silentguy123 in
MBA for a PM? Worth it?
Hi! I am a PM at a publicly listed ecommerce firm (reputed) in India.
I'm 26 years old and I'm confused about the next step of my career. I did my engineering from a tier 1 institute, worked at an MNC for a couple of years as a product analyst and then got the current role. Does MBA even make sense for me? My colleagues tell me that the base package of a PM hired from IIMs is also the same as my current base. So money wise also it doesnt make sense. And I'm happy with my job. I mean product is my calling. So im satisfied that way as well. What should be the next step in my career? I feel at this stage i can do much more and i'm just wasting time apart from my job.
Chill man. product is your liking. dont mba until u invent a product.
