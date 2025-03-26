codemonkey in  
Software Engineer  

Are FAANGs still the dream job?

Ever since I got a job at a FAANG company 3 years ago, I realized that things are very different from how they used to be.


Once upon a time, getting into FAANG meant you'd made it. It was the dream job: great pay, smart coworkers, real stability. Fast forward to today and that image is broken. Layoffs are constant, job security is gone, and the culture? More toxic than ever. It’s not about doing great work anymore—it’s about survival.


A lot of the praise you still hear for Big Tech? It’s coming from people who just got there. They’re still in the honeymoon phase, not realizing the burnout and instability that’s now baked into these companies. The prestige might still look shiny on the outside, but on the inside, things have changed.


More and more experienced engineers are jumping ship for a reason—finance, healthcare, manufacturing. Less glamour, sure. But more respect, more balance, and way more stability.


Curious if others here are seeing the same shift—what's been your experience?

22
9782
therasMobile Software Engineer  
Buddy, it's just a job. As much as everyone else wants to romanticize working at certain companies, you need to get over that idea that working at some specific place is going to be better because it's simply not going to be. Work is work, and they're paying you to deal with whatever the environment entails. In FAANG's case, they're paying you even more than most places just to deal with it, so maybe you're being a bit entitled here?
64

