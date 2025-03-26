Are FAANGs still the dream job?

Ever since I got a job at a FAANG company 3 years ago, I realized that things are very different from how they used to be.





Once upon a time, getting into FAANG meant you'd made it. It was the dream job: great pay, smart coworkers, real stability. Fast forward to today and that image is broken. Layoffs are constant, job security is gone, and the culture? More toxic than ever. It’s not about doing great work anymore—it’s about survival.





A lot of the praise you still hear for Big Tech? It’s coming from people who just got there. They’re still in the honeymoon phase, not realizing the burnout and instability that’s now baked into these companies. The prestige might still look shiny on the outside, but on the inside, things have changed.





More and more experienced engineers are jumping ship for a reason—finance, healthcare, manufacturing. Less glamour, sure. But more respect, more balance, and way more stability.





Curious if others here are seeing the same shift—what's been your experience?