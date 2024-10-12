Did you guys see the We, Robot event?

The Robotaxi and Robovan are cool and all, but man the Optimus robot looks so sick.





With Optimus, robots could actually become more commonplace and although it'll probably take a while for it to be more affordable and practical, this is a huge first step.





Like, this video of a conversation between a person and optimus is so crazy.





Also, the Robotaxi looks so Tron lol.





Did you guys catch the event? What'd you guys think?





Here's a quick recap too.