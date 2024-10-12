ramenenjoyer in
Did you guys see the We, Robot event?
The Robotaxi and Robovan are cool and all, but man the Optimus robot looks so sick.
With Optimus, robots could actually become more commonplace and although it'll probably take a while for it to be more affordable and practical, this is a huge first step.
Like, this video of a conversation between a person and optimus is so crazy.
Also, the Robotaxi looks so Tron lol.
Did you guys catch the event? What'd you guys think?
Here's a quick recap too.
43
17243
Sort by:
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
It genuinely bothers me that a bunch of software developers watched this presentation and instead of finding it questionable, are legit this gullible.
20
happyjalapenoProduct Designer
So you're claiming this is fake and your evidence is "I don't like Elon's political views". Definitely a smart one here.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585